Renault, Nissan in talks over reorganization

A car-making alliance involving France's Renault SA, Japan's Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Monday that Renault and Nissan are engaged in talks while working to "drive structural improvements to ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance." The statement was, in effect, an admission that the two automakers are involved in reorganization talks, as reported by some news media. Renault is reportedly considering reducing its roughly 43 percent stake in the Japanese carmaker to 15 percent. The three-way alliance said Renault and Nissan are engaged in "trustful discussio...