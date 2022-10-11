Chronology of major events regarding Japan's border controls

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to Japan's COVID-19 border control measures. Feb. 1, 2020 -- Japan starts barring foreign nationals who visited China's Hubei Province, its capital being Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first detected. April 3 -- Japan adds 49 countries and regions, including the United States and the whole of China, to its entry ban list as part of COVID-19 restrictions. Dec. 28 -- Japan halts new entries of nonresident foreign nationals from around the world as countermeasure to COVID-19 variant. Nov. 30, 2021 -- Japan confirms 1st case of Omicron ...