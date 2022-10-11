Tokyo stocks open lower on prospect of continued U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday as strong U.S. employment data released late last week stimulated expectations the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates aggressively to cool the world's largest economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 567.82 points, or 2.09 percent, from Friday to 26,548.29. The broader Topix index was down 27.01 points, or 1.42 percent, at 1,879.79. Japanese markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, precision instrument and machinery iss...