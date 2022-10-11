Nikkei ends down over 2% on U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended down over 2 percent Tuesday, as U.S. employment data released late last week reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive interest rate hikes to cool the world's biggest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 714.86 points, or 2.64 percent, from Friday at 26,401.25. The broader Topix index finished 35.56 points, or 1.86 percent, lower at 1,871.24. Financial markets in Japan were closed Monday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by farm and fishery, precision instruments and electric app...