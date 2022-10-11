Tsai seeks closer Canadian ties, support for Pacific trade deal

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed hopes Tuesday that her government can build deeper bilateral ties and cooperation with Canada amid heightened tensions with China. Speaking to a delegation led by Judy Sgro, a veteran member of the House of Commons of Canada, Tsai said she looks forward to seeing Taiwan and Canada continue deepening exchanges in all domains and "cooperate further to safeguard peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region." Sgro, who is visiting the self-ruled island in her capacity as chair of the Taiwan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group and head of the Stan...