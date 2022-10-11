Nissan to exit Russia, sell local operations amid war in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday it is pulling out of the Russian market, joining a growing list of companies exiting the country after its invasion of Ukraine. The company said it is selling its business to a state-run research institute and will post a one-time loss of about 100 billion yen ($686 million). The automaker said it will keep its full-year earnings forecast unchanged despite the loss. The move comes after it suspended production at its factory in St. Petersburg in March, citing supply chain disruptions following the war in Ukraine. With no sign of improvement in sight, the company d...