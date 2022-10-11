IMF cuts 2023 growth outlook to 2.7% amid inflation, monetary tightening

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday maintained its global growth forecast for this year at 3.2 percent, but lowered the outlook for next year to 2.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from its earlier projection, amid high inflation and monetary policy tightening. Japan's growth projection for 2022 was left unchanged at 1.7 percent from the July projection and that for 2023 was downgraded by 0.1 point to 1.6 percent, with the IMF citing rising energy import prices and lower consumption as inflation outpaces wage growth. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine continuing to affect the global e...