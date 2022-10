Newsfrom Japan

International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas on Tuesday expressed skepticism over moves to halt the rise of the U.S. dollar by economies facing the pain of their weakening currencies. Countries need to "adapt" to the depreciation of their currencies through domestic policies, and "the appropriate response" is not to try to stem the dollar's appreciation, the official told a press conference to announce the IMF's World Economic Outlook report.