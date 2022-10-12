FOCUS: Japan's lifting of COVID-19 entry cap may keep citizens wearing masks

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's drastic easing of COVID-19 border controls may bode well for the pandemic-hit domestic tourism sector, but it could raise fears that the first inflow of visa-free foreign travelers in more than two years could spread infections at home further. While the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to relax novel coronavirus rules, its policy shift to scrap the cap on daily arrivals is expected to eventually prompt Japanese citizens to rely more on face masks to prevent infections. In addition, concerns are also growing that if infections actually expand after fully reopening...