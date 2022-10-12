Toshiba picks Tokyo fund group as preferred bidder for possible buyout

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. has selected a group of companies led by a Tokyo-based fund as the preferred bidder for a potential buyout of the Japanese conglomerate, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The fund, Japan Industrial Partners Inc., has asked several companies including Chubu Electric Power Co. and Orix Corp. to invest in an effort to rebuild the troubled conglomerate, whose market capitalization exceeds 2 trillion yen ($14 billion), the sources said. With an eye to delisting the conglomerate upon a possible buyout, the fund-led group will need to procure several hundred billion yen a...