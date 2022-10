Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. and its French partner Renault SA have been in talks to reduce Renault's stake in the Japanese carmaker to 15 percent from the current 43 percent, a source close to the matter said Wednesday. Nissan also owns a 15 percent stake in Renault. While their partnership has led to the creation of one of the world's largest auto groups, Nissan has been seeking to rearrange what it sees as an unequal and unbalanced structure.