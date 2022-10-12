Two top Japan universities drop in British magazine's world ranking

Newsfrom Japan

Two top Japanese universities, the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, dropped in an annual ranking published Wednesday of the world's best universities as judged by British magazine Times Higher Education. In its World University Rankings 2023, the University of Tokyo fell from 35th place the year before to 39th, while Kyoto University slumped from 61st to 68th. The magazine looked at 1,799 institutions in 104 countries and regions, evaluating their performance across the four areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The two universities were the only J...