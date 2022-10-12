Taiwan's Tsai calls for trade deals with U.S. to deepen economic ties

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that she hopes to see the self-ruled democratic island sign trade deals with the United States and eventually leading to a broad free trade agreement, as the two sides seek to deepen economic and security ties. In meeting bipartisan delegations led by U.S. Representatives Brad Wenstrup and Seth Moulton, Tsai expressed hope that the U.S. Congress will introduce more Taiwan-friendly bills to consolidate their economic and security partnership. The two sides' agreement to bolster cooperation to maintain peace and stability in...