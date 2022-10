Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday that monetary easing has to be maintained to achieve its 2 percent inflation target stably and sustainably. Speaking at an event, Kuroda said Japan's inflation rate has been rising, driven largely by higher import costs. However, such inflation will not be sustained, Kuroda said, adding that robust wage growth is needed. Kuroda said the BOJ is closely watching the impact of foreign exchange movements on the economy.