Baseball: Buffaloes ace Yamamoto halts Hawks' postseason win streak

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 10 over eight innings, pitching the Orix Buffaloes to a 5-0 win over the SoftBank Hawks in Game 1 of the Pacific League Climax Series' final stage on Wednesday. The victory at Kyocera Dome Osaka, combined with the Buffaloes one-win advantage as league champions, gives them a 2-0 lead in the six-game series. SoftBank's loss snapped its 18-game postseason win streak. Yamamoto allowed five singles and no walks as he used his forkball, one of the most effective pitches in Japan, to devastating effect. "I was just trying to keep them off the board one inning after anot...