Soccer: Lowly Jubilo stun Marinos as Kawasaki close on leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Yosuke Furukawa came off the bench to hit the winner as visiting bottom side Jubilo Iwata stunned leaders Yokohama F Marinos 1-0 on Wednesday to blow the J-League first-division title race wide open in the season's final rounds. Second-place Kawasaki Frontale eased past Kyoto Sanga 3-1 at home to move up to 60 points, two behind leaders Marinos with two rounds remaining for both title chasers. Marinos had led two-time defending champions Kawasaki by eight points before suffering their first home defeat of the season to relegation-threatened Gamba Osaka on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Des...