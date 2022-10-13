URGENT: G-7 finance chiefs note "increased volatility" in currencies

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Wednesday acknowledged the "increased volatility" in many currencies amid monetary policy tightening by central banks seeking to tackle rising inflation. While noting that the G-7 central banks are "strongly committed" to achieving price stability, the finance chiefs said in a statement after their meeting in Washington that they will also be "mindful" to limit the impact on economic activity and cross-country spillovers stemming from the bank's actions.