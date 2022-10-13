Yen weak in upper 146 range vs. dollar after strong U.S. data

Economy

The yen remained weak in the upper 146 range versus the dollar early Thursday in Tokyo after the release of a stronger-than-expected U.S. producer index further lifted the U.S. currency. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 146.77-78 yen compared with 146.87-97 yen in New York and 146.16-19 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro was quoted at $0.9702-9706 and 142.40-46 yen against $0.9696-9706 and 142.43-53 yen in New York and $0.9706-9708 and 141.88-92 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon. Tokyo stocks dropped slightly as investors waited for the U.S. consumer price index slated to be released ...
Kyodo News

