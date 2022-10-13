Japan wholesale prices soar 9.7% in Sept. on higher import costs

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan surged 9.7 percent in September from a year earlier as a sharp fall in the yen inflated import prices for energy and raw materials, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday. Japan saw the price of goods traded between companies jump by a record 9.8 percent in April, with the year-on-year figure staying above 9 percent throughout 2022 as Russia's war against Ukraine and the yen's rapid weakening add to inflationary pressure. Wholesale inflation, which affects consumer prices with a lag, rose for the 19th straight month, threatening to hurt corporate profits. A growing number...