Yen weak in upper 146 range vs. dollar after strong U.S. data

The yen remained weak in the upper 146 range versus the U.S. dollar Thursday morning in Tokyo as a stronger-than-expected U.S. producer price index fueled views that the Federal Reserve will stick to its monetary tightening policy. Tokyo stocks were lower as sentiment was hurt by overnight falls on Wall Street, with investors bracing for U.S. inflation data for September due out later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 136.58 points, or 0.52 percent, from Wednesday to 26,260.25. The broader Topix index was down 12.78 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,856.22. On the top-tier Prime ...