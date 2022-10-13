Soccer: Kamada nets for Frankfurt in Champions League loss to Spurs

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Kamada struck early for Eintracht Frankfurt before Son Heung Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty propelled Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-2 win in the Champions League on Wednesday. Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe also started for the reigning Europa League champions, who dropped to last in Group D with four points following the result, which moved Spurs into top spot on seven points. Samurai Blue attacker Kamada netted the opener in the 14th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, slotting home Sebastian Rode's pass as the German side capitalized on Spurs defender Eric Dier giving away poss...