Taiwan lifts COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers

Taiwan on Thursday lifted its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers to remain in isolation for three days, in a move aimed at reviving its pandemic-battered tourism industry. Along with the quarantine relaxation, Taiwan also increased the daily limit on arrivals from 60,000 to 150,000, under the second stage of the island's policy to ease restrictions on travelers imposed in March 2020. While home quarantine is no longer required, arriving travelers must still monitor their health for seven days and avoid coming into contact with people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 such a...