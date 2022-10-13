Baseball: Darvish earns win despite struggles as Padres beat Dodgers

Yu Darvish earned his second win of the postseason despite surrendering home runs in each of the first three innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 2 of their National League Division series on Wednesday. The 36-year-old right-hander received plenty of help from the bullpen and a potent Padres offense, with Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homering and driving in two runs apiece to knot the series 1-1 at Dodger Stadium. In five-plus innings, Darvish (2-0) fanned seven while allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw lasted f...