Sony, Honda venture to deliver its first EV in North America in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

An electric vehicle joint venture set up by Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. plans to deliver its first EVs in North America in the spring of 2026, it said Thursday. Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will produce its cars at a Honda plant in North America and start taking orders mainly online from the first half of 2025, with delivery in Japan expected to follow in the latter half of 2026, it said. The Tokyo-based company was launched last month with the aim of producing next-generation EVs by combining Sony's expertise in sensors and entertainment and Honda's car-making skills. It is also consider...