Yen weak in upper 146 range vs. dollar after upbeat U.S. data

The yen faced ongoing pressure in the upper 146 range against the U.S. dollar on Thursday in Tokyo as prospects of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve persisted following a stronger-than-expected U.S. producer price index. Tokyo stocks ended lower for the fourth consecutive trading session, with investors bracing for U.S. inflation data for September due out later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 159.41 points, or 0.60 percent, from Wednesday at 26,237.42. The broader Topix index finished 14.39 points, or 0.77 percent, lower at 1,854.61. On the top-ti...