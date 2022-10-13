China plans to continue "zero-COVID" policy until next spring

Newsfrom Japan

China plans to maintain its radical "zero-COVID policy" until at least next spring to lessen the risk of severe coronavirus cases and deaths among the elderly and prevent strain on the health care system, a Communist Party source said Thursday. Expectations had been growing that strict curbs involving lockdowns in cities where outbreaks occur could be eased after the ruling party's twice-a-decade congress starting Sunday, but the source said the policy will not be relaxed due to "fears of widespread infections during the winter." The stringent policy has dragged down growth in the world's seco...