Baseball: Ex-major leaguer K. Matsui named as Seibu manager

Former major league middle infielder Kazuo Matsui will become the Seibu Lions' manager, the Pacific League club said Thursday. Last Sunday, Seibu announced the resignation of Hatsuhiko Tsuji, 63, who managed the club for six years, saying the move is aimed at revamping the coaching staff with younger members. The 46-year-old Matsui served as head coach this past season for the Lions, who finished third in the regular season and were eliminated by the SoftBank Hawks in the first stage of the Climax Series playoffs. Matsui retired as a Lion in 2018. During his best seasons in Japan, Matsui was n...