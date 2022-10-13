TSMC posts record profit but wary of slowing demand

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday with its net profit for the July-September period rising 79.7 percent on the year, but signaled wariness about slowing demand going forward. TSMC also posted record quarterly sales, up 47.9 percent from the same period last year. But with the United States announcing last Friday new export controls on advanced computer chips to China, the company reduced its capital investment target for this year amid uncertainty in the chip market. The chipmaker posted solid earnings...