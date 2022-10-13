Fast Retailing posts record profits on strong Uniqlo sales abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, said Thursday it posted a record net profit of 273.34 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the year ended August, up 60.9 percent from a year earlier, helped by robust overseas sales. A recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has led to a rebound in demand, the Japanese firm said. The rapid fall of the yen against other major currencies also contributed to the result by increasing the value of its overseas earnings. Operating profit rose 19.4 percent to 297.33 billion yen on sales of 2.3 trillion yen, up 7.9 percent. Both were also record...