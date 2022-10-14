G-20 finance chiefs agree to avoid monetary tightening "spillovers"

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of 20 major economies agreed to work to avoid "spillovers" of monetary policy tightening as central banks move to tackle inflation, the chair said Thursday, amid concerns that higher interest rates will hit debt-saddled countries. To achieve price stability and avoid spillover impacts, the G-20 is "committed to calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening appropriately," G-20 chair Indonesia said in a press release following a two-day meeting of the group's finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington. Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a press co...