Newsfrom Japan

Japan is watching foreign exchange movements with a heightened sense of vigilance and is ready to take appropriate steps to counter excessive volatility, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday after the yen plunged to a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar. Speaking to reporters after meeting with his counterparts from the Group of 20 nations, Suzuki stuck to his view that excessive fluctuations, led by speculators, cannot be tolerated.