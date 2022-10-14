URGENT: No joint statement by G-20 finance chiefs amid Ukraine crisis: Japan

Newsfrom Japan

No joint statement will be issued by the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies after their just-ended meeting, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday, citing the difficulty of reaching a consensus amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Suzuki, however, said a chair's summary of the two-day meeting in Washington will be released. He said the document will mention a shared recognition among the G-20 members of increased currency volatility, with many central banks tightening their monetary policies to tackle inflation.