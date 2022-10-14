Yen weak in 147 zone vs. dollar after hitting 32-year low

Newsfrom Japan

The yen remained weak in the lower 147 zone against the U.S. dollar early Friday in Tokyo after hitting a 32-year low in the upper 147 level overnight on renewed prospects for aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. Stocks opened sharply higher following four straight days of losses, supported by overnight gains on Wall Street. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 147.28-33 yen compared with 147.17-27 yen in New York and 146.83-84 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The euro was quoted at $0.9766-9767 and 143.83-90 yen against $0.9773-9783 and 143.93-144.03 yen in New York and $0.9705-9707 ...