Yen weak in 147 zone vs. dollar after hitting 32-year low

The yen remained weak in the lower 147 zone versus the U.S. dollar Friday morning in Tokyo after hitting a 32-year low overnight as U.S. inflation data renewed prospects for aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. Tokyo's Nikkei stock index surged more than 3 percent, with investors buying battered shares following four straight days of losses and overnight gains on Wall Street. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 903.76 points, or 3.44 percent, from Thursday to 27,141.18. The broader Topix index was up 47.85 points, or 2.58 percent, at 1,902.46. On the top-tier Prim...