Baseball: Ohtani runner-up to Judge in Baseball Digest MVP award

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was named the MLB Player of the Year by influential publication Baseball Digest on Thursday, finishing ahead of reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani. Judge, who belted an AL record 62 home runs during the regular season, received 18 first-place votes from the 22-member panel of former players, managers, executives and media, while last year's winner, Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Ohtani, garnered four first-place votes. Ohtani this year became the first player in MLB's World Series era to qualify for the leaderboards as both a hitter and a pitc...