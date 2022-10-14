Japan to revise laws to ensure stable LNG supply, demand in emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Cabinet approved Friday bills to revise laws to ensure stable supply and demand of liquefied natural gas in the event of an energy contingency, amid procurement concerns driven by the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Partial revisions to the gas business law and the law for Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will allow the industry minister to request the government-backed agency to procure LNG when the private sector faces difficulties doing so. The minister will also be enabled to order large companies to restrict gas usage when the supply-demand balance becomes tight. "We will wo...