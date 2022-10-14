Soccer: Kubo helps Sociedad clinch Europa League knockout berth

Newsfrom Japan

Takefusa Kubo helped Real Sociedad secure a spot in the Europa League knockout stage by setting up a goal in a 3-0 victory at home to Moldovan side Sheriff on Thursday. The Japan attacker came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute and assisted on Robert Navarro's 81st-minute goal, completing the rout after Alexander Sorloth and Diego Rico found the net for the Spanish club either side of halftime. The visitors were reduced to 10 men when defender Armel Zohouri received his second yellow card in the 33rd minute in San Sebastian. The victory cemented Sociedad at the top of Group E with a maximum...