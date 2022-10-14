Yen weak in 147 zone vs. dollar in Tokyo after hitting 32-year low

Newsfrom Japan

The yen remained weak mostly in the lower 147 zone against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Friday after hitting a 32-year low overnight as U.S. inflation data strengthened prospects for aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher, with the benchmark Nikkei index rising over 3 percent, on bargain-hunting following four straight days of losses and the buying of exporter-related shares due to the weak yen. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 853.34 points, or 3.25 percent, from Thursday at 27,090.76. The broader Topix index finished 43.58 p...