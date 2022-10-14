Toyota truck arm Hino sued by Australian customers over data fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp.'s truck arm Hino Motors Ltd. said Friday customers in Australia have filed a class action lawsuit against the subsidiary over a fraudulent emission data reporting scandal that goes back some 20 years, in another sign that its repercussions are spreading across the globe. The plaintiffs, who include those who purchased or leased Hino trucks from January 2003 to September 2022, claim they suffered loss and damage as a result of the Japanese firm's alleged failure to comply with emission and fuel efficiency standards, it said. The exact amount of damages the plaintiffs are seek...