Main events scheduled for Oct. 17-23

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 17-23: Oct. 17 (Mon) -- Keidanren head to hold press conference. Oct. 18 (Tues) -- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling on vote value disparity in upper house election in July. -- CEATEC, a major annual electronics and information technology fair, to be held in Chiba through Friday. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Kazusa Nakamura, former official of Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, who has been charged with scamming government coronavirus subsidies. Oct. 19 (Wed) -- Data on number of foreigners visiting Japan in September to be released by ...