Fujifilm gives up developing Avigan drug for COVID treatment

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Friday it has stopped development of its anti-viral drug Avigan for treating COVID-19, saying it was unable to confirm its effectiveness in a clinical trial. Avigan, initially developed as a drug for influenza, emerged as a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus in the early stage of the pandemic. The Japanese camera and medical equipment maker applied for government approval in October 2020. But a panel of experts at the health ministry did not authorize it, saying it was hard to confirm its effectiveness with the available data at the time.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society