Japan PM scrambles to cut utility bills with new economic package

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday a new economic package now being compiled will seek to lower utility bills next year for households hit by accelerating inflation, targeting electricity and gas. Kishida, who faces faltering public support, expressed his intention to draw up a package later this month that will satisfy the public. Surging energy prices have been a headache for resource-poor Japan, which relies on imports to meet its domestic needs. The yen's rapid decline against the U.S. dollar, already at its lowest in 32 years, has exacerbated the pain for consumers because it inflat...