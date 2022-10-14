Baseball: Yakult sweeps Hanshin to reach Japan Series

The Yakult Swallows completed a sweep of the Hanshin Tigers with a 6-3 victory in Game 3 of the Central League Climax Series' final stage Friday, earning a second consecutive trip to the Japan Series. The Swallows won the final stage four games to none at Jingu Stadium after entering the series with a one-win advantage as the pennant winner. Hanshin reliever Masumi Hamachi made an errant glove toss to first base as he tried to field a slow roller hit by Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, allowing all three baserunners to score at Jin...
Kyodo News

