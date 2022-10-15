FOCUS: Japan travel scheme rollout stunted as firms spend quota prematurely

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government's rollout of a new travel subsidy program aimed at boosting domestic tourism has hit a snag, with some travel-related firms having already spent the allocated funds. The Japan Tourism Agency is asking participating businesses across the country to review their budgets while also considering increasing funding for the scheme, dubbed the "National Travel Discount." Launched on Tuesday, the same day COVID-19 border controls were eased for international arrivals, the program provides the equivalent of up to 11,000 yen ($77) in discounts and coupons per traveler per day. The...