Soccer: Mitoma hurt in Brighton's loss at Brentford

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma hurt his right foot and left the stadium on crutches after playing the second half of Brighton's 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday in the English Premier League. With just over five weeks to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the injury could be a devastating blow to both Mitoma and Japan after the 25-year-old made crucial contributions to Hajime Moriyasu's side over the past year. Trailing 1-0 at Gtech Community Stadium, Brighton's new manager Roberto De Zerbi sent on Mitoma at halftime down the right instead of his usual left. The player hurt his leg just two minu...