Tourists enjoy 1st Sat. after Japan scraps COVID border controls

Newsfrom Japan

Numerous tourists spots in Japan saw visitors return Saturday, the first weekend after the government scrapped coronavirus border controls and implemented a domestic travel subsidy program in a bid to spur inbound and local tourism. The changes implemented Tuesday are part of government efforts to "live with the coronavirus" by reviving the economy while curbing the spread of COVID-19. People jostled at East Japan Railway Co.'s Tokyo Station as they waited to board bullet trains to western Japan. "I saw some foreign tourists and I feel as if our pre-pandemic life is coming back," said Shinya K...