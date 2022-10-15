Baseball: Hanshin to allow Fujinami to move to MLB: source

Newsfrom Japan

The Hanshin Tigers have decided to make flamethrower Shintaro Fujinami available to MLB clubs through the posting system in the offseason, a source at the Central League club said Saturday. The 28-year-old right-hander had told Hanshin of his desire to move to MLB during the last offseason, before making a public announcement in September. Both parties are expected to hold talks in the near future. Fujinami has clocked 162 kilometers per hour with his fastest pitch and was considered the pitching rival of Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani during high school and early in their profe...