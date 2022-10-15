Baseball: Nakagawa game-winner sends Buffaloes into Japan Series

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Keita Nakagawa singled in the winning run in the ninth inning as the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes advanced to the Japan Series with a 3-2 walk-off win over the SoftBank Hawks on Saturday. Nakagawa's two-out single off closer Livan Moinelo at Kyocera Dome Osaka clinched the best-of-seven Climax Series final stage. Orix, which began with a one-win advantage as league champ and played all the games at home, won the series 4-1. The win sets up a Japan Series rematch with the Central League champion Yakult Swallows, who won last year's Japan championship in seven games over the Buffaloes....
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News