Baseball: Nakagawa game-winner sends Buffaloes into Japan Series

Newsfrom Japan

Keita Nakagawa singled in the winning run in the ninth inning as the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes advanced to the Japan Series with a 3-2 walk-off win over the SoftBank Hawks on Saturday. Nakagawa's two-out single off closer Livan Moinelo at Kyocera Dome Osaka clinched the best-of-seven Climax Series final stage. Orix, which began with a one-win advantage as league champ and played all the games at home, won the series 4-1. The win sets up a Japan Series rematch with the Central League champion Yakult Swallows, who won last year's Japan championship in seven games over the Buffaloes....