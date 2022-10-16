No. of bankruptcies in Japan up in April-Sept. for 1st rise in 3 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan rose 6.9 percent in the April-September period from a year earlier to 3,141 for the first increase in three years, according to a survey by a credit research company. The rise was attributable to difficulties companies experienced in repaying financial aid they had received from the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Shoko Research said. A Tokyo Shoko Research official said the company is also seeing rising cases since August of bankruptcies stemming from high raw material prices sparked by the weakening of the yen against the U...