Soccer: Kamada nets brace in Bundesliga to notch 6th goal of season

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored two penalties to take his season's tally to a career-high six goals in the German Bundesliga on Saturday as Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 at home. Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Wataru Endo scored his second goal this term as Stuttgart thumped Bochum 4-1 at home for their first win of the season, while Celtic's Daizen Maeda scored his season's first in Scotland. Ayase Ueda struck his third for Cercle Brugge in Belgium where former Borussia Dortmund star Shinji Kagawa also scored for Sint-Truiden. Kamada struck a 45th-minute penalty before...